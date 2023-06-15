Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,212 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

