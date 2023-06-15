Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VBR stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.