Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,600 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $284.12 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.13.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

