Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,025 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.