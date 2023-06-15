Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Invests $541,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.84 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

