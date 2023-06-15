Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Invests $637,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Blackstone by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,110,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Price Performance
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.
About Blackstone
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.