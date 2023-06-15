Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Invests $698,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,086,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

