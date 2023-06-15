Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Invests $829,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.8 %

Enbridge stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

