Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Invests $979,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

