Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,301,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.36 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

