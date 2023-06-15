Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New $958,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of VB stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
