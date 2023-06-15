Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,547 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $245,698,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $527.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.51 and a 200 day moving average of $492.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
