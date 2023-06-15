Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

