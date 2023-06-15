Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,517 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average is $146.19. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $157.33. The firm has a market cap of $422.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

