Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

