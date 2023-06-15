Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes $505,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

AIG stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

