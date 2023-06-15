Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0579 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

