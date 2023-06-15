Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
