Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.43 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

