Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $42.44 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $252.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.