Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.5% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

PG stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $345.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

