Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $76.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

