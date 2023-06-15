SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.41. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $194,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.