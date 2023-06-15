SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up to $23.74

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $25.12. SMART Global shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 203,741 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

SMART Global Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.01 million. Research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $194,169 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Stories

