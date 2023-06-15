SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.86

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.86 and last traded at $120.86, with a volume of 1707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.11.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $993.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171,581 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,186,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 65,039 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

