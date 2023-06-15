SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 171,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 187,152 shares.The stock last traded at $28.67 and had previously closed at $28.65.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,676,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,681,054 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,247,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,675 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,049 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 882.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

