SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.31

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 486200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.