Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.94. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.