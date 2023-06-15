Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 4.7% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $151.63 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $157.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.92.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

