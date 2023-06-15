State of Wyoming Acquires 1,050 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.29.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

