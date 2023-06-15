State of Wyoming Acquires 1,743 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of State of Wyoming’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,033 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,423 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.