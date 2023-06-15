State of Wyoming Acquires 6,496 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 242.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cognex were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.