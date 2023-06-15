State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 4,366 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

MasTec Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.