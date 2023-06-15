State of Wyoming Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 913.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.2% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Accenture were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Down 0.0 %

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.53.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $315.05 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.05 and its 200 day moving average is $279.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

