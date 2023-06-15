State of Wyoming Buys 10,901 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 188.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

