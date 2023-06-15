State of Wyoming Buys 15,065 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 586.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.28. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.