State of Wyoming Buys 5,070 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $837 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 891,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,671 shares of company stock valued at $939,469. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

