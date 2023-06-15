State of Wyoming Buys 679 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $71.48 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.