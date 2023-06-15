State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 1,811 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.