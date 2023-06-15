State of Wyoming Cuts Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSEM opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
