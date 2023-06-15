State of Wyoming Decreases Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 592.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $889.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

