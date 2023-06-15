State of Wyoming Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Wyoming increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.4% of State of Wyoming’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 33,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $2,281,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

