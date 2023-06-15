State of Wyoming Grows Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 8,744.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,447 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,820 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 559,674 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $505.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,304,994 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,658. Corporate insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

