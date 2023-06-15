State of Wyoming Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Chevron were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

