State of Wyoming Grows Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 396.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Chegg were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 57,790 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 6,630.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 848,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Chegg stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.