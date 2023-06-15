State of Wyoming Has $375,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 323.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PayPal were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

