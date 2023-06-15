State of Wyoming Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 138,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASC. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

ASC stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $515.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

