State of Wyoming Has $395,000 Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

