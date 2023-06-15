State of Wyoming Has $404,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $192.20 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $192.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.43.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.