State of Wyoming Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 115,400.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $447.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

